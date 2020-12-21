To fly or not to fly in the face of Covid-19

Hundreds of South Africans hopped on planes and flew thousands of kilometres in the face of the Covid-19 storm to spend time with their families this festive season, despite the government's warning that they do so at their own risk.

Last week international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said more than 30,000 South Africans were left stranded across the globe between the level 5 lockdown in March and the time when international travel was allowed again under level 1 in SA.

“Please note you will be travelling at your own risk to these countries knowing the current circumstances and the uncertainty going forward. Please ensure you are familiar with the immigration and health entry requirements of the country you will visit and SA’s entry health requirement during the pandemic,” she cautioned.

For brothers Dashayen, 26, and Yeshiagen, 29, Naidoo, who flew back to SA last week from China and the UK respectively, the flights home were a no-brainer.

After working in Bristol for two years, Yeshiagen said this trip to see his family was long overdue.