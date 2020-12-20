Covid-19: SA has more than 100,000 active cases

“The cumulative number of cases stands at 912,477 with 10,939 new cases identified since the last report,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday evening.

There were 254 more Covid-19 related deaths over 24 hours: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 12, Gauteng 18, KwaZulu-Natal 61, Limpopo four and the Western Cape 74.

This brings the total number of deaths in SA to 24,539.