Student activist Chumani Maxwele relieved as court slaps UCT

#FeesMustFall activist Chumani Maxwele feels that justice has been served by the Western Cape High Court, which overturned his expulsion from the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Last week, the court ruled against his expulsion. The ruling follows a five-year court battle following his three suspensions.

Judge MJ Dolamo ruled that the university’s tribunal proceedings that found Maxwele guilty and sanctioned him with expulsion and dismissal of his appeal be reviewed and that the university had to incur the costs of the review application and the legal costs of both lawyers.

“It is a great feeling because it has been a five-year-old case, as James Bond will say, 'there is a price to pay for speaking the truth to power'. Being a student is not a walk in the park,” said Maxwele.

He said that he took the matter to court because he knew that he would never receive a fair and just hearing at UCT because of his political activism at the university. “A lot of people within the administration don’t like me at all. It is for this reason that UCT legal services saw it necessary to corruptly and collude against me with that highly unethical and corrupt advocate Joseph SC,” said Maxwele.

According to the judgment papers, it was argued by Maxwele’s lawyers that the record of conversation transcripts that the proctor who chaired the proceedings – Adv Brenton Joseph – was biased because he seemed to be siding with the university based on the comments that were recorded.