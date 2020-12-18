Curriculum recovery plan to kick off in all grades
Motshekga: Education department ready for next academic year
The department of basic education says it's all systems go for the next academic year, despite the challenges faced by the department this year.
Minister Angie Motshekga yesterday said this was a difficult year for the department...
