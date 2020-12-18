Kouga municipality kicks back over beach closures
Hotspot municipality going to court in bid to have decision overturned
The Kouga municipality is taking its fight to have Eastern Cape beaches reopened to court.
Kouga forms part of the Sarah Baartman District municipality, which was declared a Covid-19 hotspot along with the Garden Route district municipality on Monday night.
Nelson Mandela Bay was the first area to be declared a Covid-19 hotspot earlier in December.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.