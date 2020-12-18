South Africa

Kouga municipality kicks back over beach closures

Hotspot municipality going to court in bid to have decision overturned

By Nomazima Nkosi and Simtembile Mgidi - 18 December 2020 - 12:59
Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks says it is crucial to strike a balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Kouga municipality is taking its fight to have Eastern Cape beaches reopened to court.

Kouga forms part of the Sarah Baartman District municipality, which was declared a Covid-19 hotspot along with the Garden Route district municipality on Monday night.

Nelson Mandela Bay was the first area to be declared a Covid-19 hotspot earlier in December.

