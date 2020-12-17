Woman vows to fight for justice

Victim fumes as Micho's sexual assault case flops

The woman who accused former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic of sexual assault after he allegedly exposed himself to her has been left incensed after the charges were dropped.



The victim, who cannot be named as the law prohibits identifying victims of sexual crimes, said she found out this week that her matter was withdrawn in September. The incident allegedly happened at the Protea Hotel Wanderers in Illovo, Johannesburg, in August last year, where the victim worked as a cleaner...