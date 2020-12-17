South Africa

One dead, 22 injured as Intercape bus overturns

By Sivenathi Gosa - 17 December 2020 - 12:13
One person died and 22 others were injured when a 65-seater Intercape bus overturned on the R346 between King William's Town and Stutterheim on Thursday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

Five of the passengers are in a critical condition, while 10 others have minor injuries.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said the bus, which was travelling to King William's Town, was not fully loaded as some passengers had already disembarked at Aliwal North and Komani.

“It is unfortunate that a life was lost in this tragic incident. MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe extends her condolences to the family who lost a relative.”

The cause of the accident is unknown, and is under investigation.

