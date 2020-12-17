Fikile Mbalula wants you to give a hoot about road safety

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is calling on motorists across SA to join a ‘Hoot for Life’ Arrive Alive road safety campaign.

He is urging all road users to hoot their vehicle horns at 12 noon every day from December 17 to 31.

By hooting at midday, South Africans will show their support for road safety initiatives and encourage responsible driving, says Mbalula.

“At 12 o’clock every day, hoot for life, reminding yourself that you have a responsibility to your life. You don’t need a policeman to remind you that you must live,” Mbalula said at the launch of the initiative on Thursday December 17 at Soweto’s Maponya Mall.

The minister led a Road Safety Awareness Campaign from Soweto to Soshanguve on an open bus in Gauteng, joined by the provincial and metro police law enforcement officers.

This campaign forms part of the intensified 365 Days Arrive Alive 24/7 Waya-Waya national road safety campaign. The main pillars of the campaign for the festive season period are: no drinking and driving, always buckle up, opt for daytime driving, ensure vehicle roadworthiness, and pedestrian visibility.