10,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as Mkhize warns of 'exponential' growth

“We wish to commend all South Africans who heeded government’s call and complied with regulations by not going to the beaches. We know that although this has taken away time for enjoyment from our people, it will certainly contribute to curbing the spread of the virus. Our beaches are known for overcrowding during this time and people tend to be carefree.

“We urge people who will be going to the beach tomorrow and on days permitted, to ensure that it does not become a day of regret where people get infected and lives are lost. We plead with you to be responsible and protect yourself.

“We also note the various legal challenges that have been brought against government regarding the recent regulations. As health, we stand by the recommendations made to the [national coronavirus command council] which are well substantiated by evidence.

“We have every intention to oppose these applications as the department, and government’s mandate to protect the lives and health of our people remains paramount. We dare not neglect this responsibility by omitting to take the necessary actions to protect the health care system from being overwhelmed and collapsing, as we’ve seen in other countries,” said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE