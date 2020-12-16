'Unconstitutional, discriminatory': AfriForum goes to court over beach ban

AfriForum has lodged court papers to challenge new lockdown regulations closing certain beaches over the festive season, arguing it was restricting basic human rights.

The civil rights organisation and Great Brak River Business Forum jointly filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

The regulations AfriForum wants the court to declare as unconstitutional relate to the closure of beaches in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route from December 16 to January 3 and the shutting of beaches on peak festive season days in KwaZulu-Natal.

The limiting of access to beaches amounted to the restriction of a basic human right, the lobby group said in a statement.

“In terms of the constitution a basic human right such as freedom of movement can only be restricted if it is, firstly, justifiable, and secondly, if it is supported by generally acceptable legislation. The government can thus not have different regulations for different beaches considering that it is not a legal principle with general acceptability. The civil rights organisation agrees that mass gatherings on beaches must be prohibited seeing that no social distancing is maintained during these gatherings.’

AfriForum’s head of campaigns Monique Taute said, “It is unconstitutional and discriminatory to close certain beaches given the enormous economic impact that it will have on especially coastal towns, that have been suffering the whole year due to the lockdown regulations. The December holiday is an opportunity to recover their economies to an extent and the closing of the beaches will lead to immense, irreparable damage for the businesspeople of these towns.