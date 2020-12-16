Joggers, walkers and pigeons out and about on Durban's beachfront

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said on Wednesday that the promenade is opened for jogging, cycling and walking.

Kaunda urged visitors to the city and province to be mindful of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic when enjoying themselves during the festive season.

He implored hotels, restaurants and eateries in the townships to put the health and safety of their patrons and the public in general before profits and warned that law enforcement officers would be making regular patrols.

He said the municipality had made significant operational changes to this year’s festive season plan and operations in keeping with Ramaphosa's address.

'These include:

A curfew, which entails that every person is confined to his/her residence daily from 11pm-4am;

To follow mandatory protocols including the wearing of a mask when in any public space or property, including on public transport;

No consumption of liquor in public places (including beaches and parks), except in licensed on-site consumption premises;

The closure of beaches in eThekwini will be enforced on December 16, 25, 26 and 31 and January 1, 2 and 3. Residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach such as jogging on the sand, walking, running, yoga and other healthy lifestyle exercises. The park and ride facility which operates on the central Durban beachfront will be closed on these days as well;

On all other days all beaches are open between 9am and 6pm. Lifeguards are on site to monitor and ensure there are no drownings on the beaches. The park and ride facility will adhere to these times;

The curfew will be strictly enforced, and no-one is allowed to sleep overnight in public spaces, buses, taxis and cars;

Any loud music whether live or otherwise will be prohibited.

The non-compliance with the prohibitions, conditions, days of opening of beaches and wearing of face masks and social distancing measures, will result in the closure of those non-complying beaches throughout the festive season. Law enforcement are doing regular patrols to ensure that safety precautions are observed.

“Metro police and other law enforcement agencies are all out to ensure that regulations are adhered to in public transport as well, more especially minibus taxis that ferry the majority of residents,” Kaunda said.

Post-funeral gatherings are prohibited and a maximum of 100 people is allowed for any indoor gathering while not more than 250 people are allowed to gather outdoors.

TimesLIVE