South Africa

WATCH | 'You will never own one,' says driver of R5m McLaren after Cape Town crash

14 December 2020 - 18:29
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
A man was recently involved in an accident after apparently losing control of McLaren 720S Spider, similar to the one in the picture.
A man was recently involved in an accident after apparently losing control of McLaren 720S Spider, similar to the one in the picture.
Image: Supplied

“You are never going to own one,” the driver of a McLaren 720S told a bystander who was mocking him for crashing the sports car, valued at more than R5m.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed it on Sunday, just after 11am.

Bezuidenhout said the accident happened on Helen Suzman Boulevard.

“The vehicle hit a light pole and was severely damaged. No injuries were reported.”

In a video in the wake of the crash, a man tells the driver, who stood next to the car: “You can’t drive it, bro.”

A second man can be heard shouting, “It’s a rich man’s toy.”

The driver walks towards the crowd and tells the man behind the camera, “You are never going to own one.”

“You just f***n wrapped one around a tree. Nice,” the cameraman responds.

The McLaren 720S ranges in price from about R4.5m to R11m for a top-of-the-range version.

TimesLIVE

SA football dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha dies

South African football was dealt another stunning blow after Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha died in a car accident on Sunday morning.
Sport
1 day ago

KZN man gets life sentence for killing cousin for his RAF windfall

Xolani Mchunu, 41, kidnapped and killed his cousin Lerato Malembe, 35, after Malembe received 'huge sums of money' from the Road Accident Fund
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X