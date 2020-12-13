Two children killed as storm lashes Northern Cape

Two children were killed during a fierce storm that destroyed houses, uprooted trees and knocked out electricity at Pampierstad in the Northern Cape.

Another two people who were injured during the storm on Saturday were transported to Hartswater hospital for medical treatment.

“An inquest docket has been opened following the death of two children aged 12 and 18 ... after a wall collapsed on them during a storm that destroyed a number of houses and shacks in Pampierstad area,” said police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana.