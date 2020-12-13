South Africa

Transnet pipeline 'diesel thief' due in court

13 December 2020 - 12:44
Police arrested a man in Mpumalanga on suspicion of stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline.
Police arrested a man in Mpumalanga on suspicion of stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline.
Image: Supplied

A 37-year-old man caught allegedly siphoning diesel from a Transnet fuel pipeline is set to appear in court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The man was arrested on Thursday after Transnet detected a pressure drop along its pipeline in Ogies. On investigation, the suspect — and others who evaded arrest — were found at the scene.

“It is alleged that Transnet experienced a drop in pressure on the pipeline and deployed a team who noticed a vehicle next to the pipeline and information was relayed to security,” said police spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

“On arrival, the security noticed a double cab bakkie that immediately sped off at high speed. The driver of the bakkie lost control and landed in a ditch. One suspect was arrested and others fled on foot.”

TimesLIVE

Former Transnet executive's assets of R18m declared forfeit to the state

Properties belonging to former Transnet Capital Projects executive Herbert Msagala, including two farms and a plot in Steyn City in Johannesburg, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X