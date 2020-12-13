South Africa

Off-duty Durban metro police officer shot while driving

13 December 2020 - 16:00
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
An off-duty Durban metro policeman was shot and injured on Sunday.
An off-duty Durban metro policeman was shot and injured on Sunday.
Image: supplied

A senior Durban metro policeman was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon after being shot in the neck on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair.

Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the officer was not on duty at the time.

“He was travelling in a vehicle with his family when a suspect shot him in the neck,” he said.

The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

“The scene is still active. The off-duty policeman is stable in hospital,” said Sewpersad.

TimesLIVE 

Sacked employee and 'hitman' in court over 'disciplinary hearing murders'

A former employee of the Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium supplier Hulamin, who was dismissed for being drunk on duty, has appeared in court facing ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X