Off-duty Durban metro police officer shot while driving
A senior Durban metro policeman was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon after being shot in the neck on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair.
Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the officer was not on duty at the time.
“He was travelling in a vehicle with his family when a suspect shot him in the neck,” he said.
The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.
“The scene is still active. The off-duty policeman is stable in hospital,” said Sewpersad.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.