Cape Town beaches might disappear as rising sea levels threaten coastal tourism, study finds

Cape Town's coastal tourism is under threat from rising sea levels and beaches are likely to disappear.

The problem is so serious that businesses along the shoreline are urged to increase their insurance cover to protect themselves from anticipated surge in damage caused by the rising sea levels and extreme weather.

Cape Town tourist attractions which are at risk include Cape Point, the V&A Waterfront, Robben Island and a number of beaches in False Bay.

These are the findings of a new study in the Journal of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism by researchers at Vaal University of Technology and Unisa.