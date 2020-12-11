'The increase is exponential': Gauteng concerned about superspreader events as Covid-19 cases rise

“The increase in the number of new cases in Gauteng is exponential, which means we should expect faster running numbers with a higher peak than in the first wave.

“This is believed to be due to a large number of gatherings of many people, particularly young people, with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures, that is wearing of masks, physical distancing and hand and surface sanitising. These gatherings are superspreader events which result in the virus spreading fast. They must be avoided at all costs. The virus remains vicious and is looking for opportunities to spread as more people travel and interact,” said Thabo Masebe, provincial government spokesperson.

The Gauteng government urged people to limit travelling and those who could not avoid travelling to take extra measures to protect themselves and others.

Law enforcement and health authorities will be conducting roadblocks, with screening and testing being done at various places throughout Gauteng during December and January. Joint operations for compliance enforcement will be conducted, said Masebe.

TimesLIVE