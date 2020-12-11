Former Orlando Pirates coach 'Micho' in court on sexual assault charge: NPA

Zambian national football coach Milutin Sredojević — known more commonly as Micho — has been released on R10,000 bail after appearing in court in a sexual assault case.

The 51-year-old, who previously coached Orlando Pirates and several other African nations, appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

According to an NPA statement, Sredojević was attending a Cosafa football tournament at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Monday when a woman delivering coffee asked if the coach would like sugar with his drink.

“He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts,” said the NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani.

The woman then complained to her boss, who warned Sredojević not to do it again.

“Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojević allegedly touched her buttocks,” said Ngcakani.

A case was then opened.

The court granted Sredojević R10,000 bail, and ordered that he appear in court again on February 25 next year.

This is not the first time Sredojević has been accused of sexual assault. In August 2019, a Johannesburg woman, who works as cleaner at Protea Hotel Wanderers in Illovo, accused the coach of exposing himself to her.

In a statement made to police, the woman alleged that Sredojević indecently exposed himself to her. She told police that the former Buccaneers coach asked her to "give him for two minutes".

The woman was apparently in a passage next to the toilets she was cleaning. She said Sredojević walked past and greeted her before stepping into the men's toilets.

"After that I went into the disabled toilets; and when I looked behind me and realised he was looking at me. I went inside and continued cleaning. While cleaning I heard the door open and when I looked up I saw that it was the same Orlando Pirates coach. He then closed the door," reads her statement.

“He held his track pants and said I must give him for just two minutes. I did not understand and I asked him what he meant and he said again that I must give him for two minutes. He was undressing his track pants... and then I screamed and said 'no' and ran out of the toilet."