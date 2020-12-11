South Africa

Incident forces woman to quit job

Contract worker's boss 'throws cup of hot tea' in her face

By Mpho Koka and Tankiso Makhetha - 11 December 2020 - 07:55

A contract worker says the humiliation she suffered at the hands of her boss after he allegedly threw a cup of hot tea in her face at a leading retail chain store in Benoni on the East Rand has affected her life.

Monica Maganedise, from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni, told Sowetan yesterday the stock manager at Checkers assaulted her after she could not pack boxes of Corn Flakes on the shelves as they were full...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X