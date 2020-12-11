Incident forces woman to quit job

Contract worker's boss 'throws cup of hot tea' in her face

A contract worker says the humiliation she suffered at the hands of her boss after he allegedly threw a cup of hot tea in her face at a leading retail chain store in Benoni on the East Rand has affected her life.



Monica Maganedise, from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni, told Sowetan yesterday the stock manager at Checkers assaulted her after she could not pack boxes of Corn Flakes on the shelves as they were full...