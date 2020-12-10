WATCH | Hawks raid Buffalo City Metro offices
Hawks officers from Pretoria descended on the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) supply chain management offices in Chiselhurst on Thursday morning.
DispatchLIVE understands that they are collecting documents relating to BCM's R30m food voucher tender.
It is understood that staff members will be questioned by the Hawks.
DispatchLIVE
