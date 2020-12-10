South Africa

WATCH | Hawks raid Buffalo City Metro offices

By DispatchLIVE Reporter - 10 December 2020 - 10:31

Hawks officers from Pretoria descended on the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) supply chain management offices in Chiselhurst on Thursday morning.

DispatchLIVE understands that they are collecting documents relating to BCM's R30m food voucher tender.

It is understood that staff members will be questioned by the Hawks.

DispatchLIVE

Hawks rearrest eThekwini official and wife in ongoing R430m Durban Solid Waste tender saga

The deputy director of supply-chain management at the eThekwini municipality, Sandile Ngcobo, and his wife Vuyiswa, who previously held a position ...
News
1 day ago

Health MEC's messenger gets R5,000 bail in bribery, drink-driving matter

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba's personal messenger and Buffalo City municipality ANC Youth League regional task team member Ayanda Matinise ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X