More than 1,500 new infections overnight in KZN

“Over the past 24-hour reporting period, KwaZulu-Natal has had 1,576 new Covid-19 infections, which bring the province’s cumulative number of cases to 134,184. At least 10,985 of these cases are still active. The province has now recorded an additional 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,423. No fewer than 119,776 people have recovered.

Simelane-Zulu said: “The problem is that, quite commonly, these young people may be Covid-19 positive but asymptomatic. So, they won’t even know that they are walking around with the virus. But this does not stop them from passing it on to their parents and elderly people. Therefore, there is a dire need for all young people in general to reconfigure how they interact with the elderly – and vice versa. Elderly people have a role to play to keep the youth within the social distancing norms.