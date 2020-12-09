Grant aimed to boost reach

Pharmaceutical giant injects R12m into clinics

US global pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) yesterday launched a R12.2m investment to black women NGO professional nurse clinic network, Unjani Clinics, in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg. .



The healthcare company made this investment to provide maternal and primary healthcare services, bring skills and open up job opportunities in underprivileged communities...