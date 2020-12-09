'Phone of one of the accused was off'

Lawyer of 'hitmen' rejects cellphone link to Leshabane murder

The lawyer of four of the five suspects accused of killing two businesswomen in October has dismissed the state claims that the men were directly linked to the crime.



Advocate Paul Moruledi told the Polokwane magistrate's court on Tuesday that the evidence presented by the investigating officer Warrant Officer Gerard Kotze was circumstantial and there is no proof that the applicants were responsible for the double murder...