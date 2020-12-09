Indoor venues are public enemy No 1, warns Wits prof as second wave hits

“Unfortunately, we are heading into the second wave. Nelson Mandela Bay is in the midst of a resurgence, while in the Western Cape, in George and along the Garden Route there are clear signs of resurgence,” he added.

He said it had become apparent that airborne transmission is an even more important consideration than hand hygiene.

Airflow plays an important role, he explained, so when you’re outdoors, the droplets get dispersed more quickly and there’s less chance of being infected.

As soon as you’re indoors “every window and door — absolutely everything — have to be open”.

“Even physical distancing won’t help if you’re in a closed space without great ventilation. Even if it is a small number of people and there is physical distancing, it doesn’t help if there is poor ventilation — it is about airborne transmission. Even an air-conditioning system can actually distribute the virus to a different room,” he said.

He added that “droplets from the infected in poorly ventilated venues can stay in the air for up to two hours”.

“Someone just has to inhale those particles or it could be through the eyes or nose or mouth alone — and they will enter your body and infect you,” he said.

The message is clear: if you go to a restaurant, “sit outside or don’t go at all”.