Trace task on for 1,300 Gauteng pupils who went to KZN rage party

08 December 2020 - 12:19
Plett Rage (pictured here in a previous year) has been cancelled, but other festivals and private parties have gone ahead in the Western Cape.
Image: Shelley Christians

Contact tracing of 1,300 Gauteng pupils who attended the famous Ballito rage party is currently underway in the province.

The Gauteng department of health said of the 1,956 pupils who attended the annual matric party on the coastal holiday town from November 28 to  last Saturday, 1,300 were from the province.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal department of health said at least 533 of the learners were from that province.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said their contact tracing team was working around the clock to trace all the pupils who took part in the event.

“It is important they all go for testing and are monitored until they are cleared by clinicians. The need to remain vigilant can never be overemphasised considering the fact the Covid-19 is still among us and the fight against this pandemic is far from over hence we must play our part,” Mokgethi said.

Rage spokesperson Darren Sandras said the festival takes the health and safety of all its attendees very seriously, as they had done for the last 21 years.

“It has always been the central priority of the festival to keep attendees safe. We are complying fully with all authorities and stakeholders and will continue to do so,” he said.

