The Pink Forum sows hope for troubled youth

Mandisa Jiyane’s desire to help others birthed a much needed non-profit organisation.

Jiyane is the facilitator and founder of The Pink Forum, an NPO that aims to help young people living in disadvantaged communities to overcome the hurdles of the lack of resources and infrastructure in schools as well as socioeconomic challenges.’

The organisation has launched "Pink Rooms" at selected schools. The room is an actual revamped classroom ,renovated by the organisation, where learners will be exposed to "empowerment activities and skills-acquisition opportunities". One of these rooms can be found at Jiyana Secondary School, a public school located in Tembisa.

The Pink Forum is a year old and is Jiyane’s passion project, something that she has been thinking about for years. She actually wanted to be a social worker but the faculty was full. She eventually studied towards a marketing qualification from Boland College in Stellenbosch.

Before she started the NPO, she used to host workshops in public high schools, and called them self-care and self-love workshops.