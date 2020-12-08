South Africa

SIU raids National Lotteries HQ in corruption and maladministration probe

08 December 2020 - 09:31
The Special Investigating Unit has received a warrant to search the offices of the National Lotteries Commission as part of its investigation into allegations of corruption.
The Special Investigating Unit has received a warrant to search the offices of the National Lotteries Commission as part of its investigation into allegations of corruption.
Image: Gabriel Petrescu/ 123RF.com

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday raided the offices of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) as part of its investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration.

“We are here. We were granted a search warrant yesterday [Monday] to come and get documents from the commission and all other areas where we can find the documents,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, speaking from the commission’s offices in Pretoria.

He said the search and seizure operation was in relation to an investigation they were doing under proclamation 32 of 2020.

The proclamation was signed in October and gazetted in November.

“We are asked, through allegations that were put through, to investigate malpractice and maladministration at the Lotteries Commission,” he said.

“We are in the process of gathering information to make sure we look at it. The proclamation says we must investigate all the transactions from January 1 2014 up until the date of the proclamation.

“We are looking at the granting of the disbursements that were done,” Kganyago said.

Some of the allegations the SIU is investigating at the NLC include:

  • Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the NLC;
  • Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;
  • Improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials of the NLC;
  • Unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive acts, transactions, measures or practices having a bearing upon state property; and
  • Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

TimesLIVE

SIU wants former Transnet executive Msagala's assets forfeited to the state

The Special Investigating Unit on Tuesday pushed for the frozen assets belonging to former Transnet Capital Projects executive Herbert Msagala to be ...
News
1 month ago

6,140 state officials fraudulently scored R41m from Covid-19 relief scheme: SIU

'Processes were clearly deliberately overlooked or circumvented for purposes of paying out these monies fraudulently,' SIU head Aubrey Mothibi told ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X