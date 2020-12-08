South Africa

SA records 183 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours, as cases climb to 821,889

By Staff Reporter - 08 December 2020 - 21:43
Of the 183 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24-hour cycle, 82 were in the Eastern Cape and 50 in the Western Cape.
SA recorded 183 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, with nearly two-thirds of them coming from the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that 82 of the deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape, and 50 in the Western Cape. There were also 20 deaths recorded in the Free State, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 in Gauteng and seven in the Northern Cape.

This means that the nationwide death toll has increased to 22,432.

Mkhize confirmed that 4,011 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. This was from 28,127 tests, at a positivity rate of 14.2%.

This means that there have now been 821,889 infections confirmed across SA.

TimesLIVE

