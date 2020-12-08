Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms

The Malawian government confirmed on Tuesday that the process to have self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary arrested has begun.

This comes after the SA government filed an extradition request last week.

“The attorney-general is preparing to proceed for the signature of the minister of homeland security in Malawi. Once it is signed, it will be submitted to court for issuance of warrants of arrest by the court. When that is done, prophet Bushiri and his wife will be arrested,” said Malawi’s minister of information Gospel Kazako.

Kazako added, however, that everything would depend on the decision of the court on whether to issue the arrest warrant.

Asked if the Bushiris could be arrested as early as this week, Kazako said: “It will depend when the minister signs and when the courts will act on the request from the attorney-general.”