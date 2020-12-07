Project aims to boost kids' confidence
School shoes charity in full swing
The 1 Million School Shoes campaign for next year has taken off.
With an aim to reach out to children from disadvantaged communities and give them school shoes, a group of about 10 people came together in 2015 and started working on the project and founded the nongovernmental organisation (NGO)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.