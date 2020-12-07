Advice for matrics who attended a superspreader event

IF YOU ARE ASYMPTOMATIC (HAVE NO SYMPTOMS) AND ARE STILL IN UMHLANGA

You need to QUARANTINE for a minimum of 10 days.

If you have the funds and access to a test, I would suggest having a test.

Regardless of a positive or negative test result, if you have attended rage parties, you are a high risk contact and need to quarantine for 10 days.

If you wish to return to Joburg, the ideal is to travel by car so as not to infect others on a plane. See advice from above for travelling by car.

If you are not a known close contact and do travel home by aeroplane:

• You need to be extremely cautious on the plane and at home in case infected and contagious to others.

• Wear two masks or surgical mask/N95 mask if you have.

• Open air vents over seats.

• Try stay as far away from people as possible.

• Sanitise hands often

• In car on way home from airport, only one person should fetch; wear masks and keep windows open; matric should sit in back of car on opposite side to driver.

• Once home, you need to quarantine (in your room to protect your family) for at least 10 days (14 days ideal)

IF YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS AND ARE NOW AT HOME

Contact your doctor and go for a Covid test.

Assume you are positive anyway and ISOLATE for ten days.

Symptoms include sore throat, cough, headache, fever, chills, body pain, runny nose, loss of taste or smell, diarrhoea.

If Covid test is positive, notify your contacts, notify the Covid app, and get advice from your GP regarding any medications, recommended vitamin regime and how to monitor symptoms including temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate and oxygen levels.

IF YOU ARE ASYMPTOMATIC AND BACK AT HOME

Even if you are unaware of being a definite close contact, you have been at a superspreader event and need to QUARANTINE FOR A MINIMUM OF 10 DAYS.

If you have access to have a test, I would suggest testing even if you have no symptoms.