Flood of positive Covid-19 tests after teens attend Rage parties: doctor

He and his team had noted that 95% of teenagers who tested were positive for Covid-19 but almost all were asymptomatic.

"Usually, youngsters have a robust immune system and recover very quickly with minor or no symptoms," said Govender.

"However, this age group also tends to socialise in large groups and this will most certainly increase the spread of the virus during the festive period."

Govender said he had received several calls from concerned parents, and his advice was that anyone who attended a Rage event should regard themselves as being at high risk and therefore - as per National Institute for Communicable Diseases guidelines - self-isolate for two weeks.

"This definitely has the potential to overburden our healthcare system in KZN over the next few weeks," said Govender.

"I urge our youth to make responsible decisions and act consciously by minimising your movement."

TimesLIVE