Cape Town pulling out all the stops to reignite its aviation economy

Domestic and international flights into Cape Town International Airport have doubled to about 770 per week, up from 364 flights per week in September.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said on Sunday that while flight numbers were increasing, Covid-19 protocols were being strictly adhered to.

“I am very pleased that [the airport is] now welcoming 110 flights per day while adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols,” he said in a statement.

“Leading up to International Civil Aviation Day [on Monday], I am pleased to confirm that domestic and international flights to our award-winning Cape Town International Airport have doubled to approximately 770 per week, up from 364 flights per week in September.”