South Africa

Nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths recorded in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 05 December 2020 - 09:32
SA recorded nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 160 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF / maridav

SA recorded nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the 4,932 new cases took the national total of confirmed cases to 805,804.

The new infections came from 33,415 tests, at a positivity rate of 14.75%.

Mkhize also reported 160 recorded deaths since the release of Thursday's figures. Of these, the Eastern Cape accounted for 69, the Free State 26, Gauteng six, KwaZulu-Natal 10, Limpopo six, the Northern Cape 12 and the Western Cape 31.

This means there are now 21,963 confirmed deaths from the virus in SA.

TimesLIVE

'Double trouble' for Cape Town as Covid-19 infections accelerate

The key Covid-19 doubling rate is rapidly shortening in parts of Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

NICD corrects Covid-19 test data

The NICD has clarified inconsistencies in recorded Covid-19 tests reported at the end of last week.
News
2 days ago

Western Cape has biggest one-day leap in active Covid-19 cases

The Western Cape experienced its biggest one-day leap in active Covid-19 cases on Friday.
News
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X