Online fraud marred Black Friday weekend

Cases of suspected online retail fraud coming from SA rose by 6.59% during the start of the 2020 holiday shopping season compared to the same period last year.

The findings are based on the online retail transactions TransUnion analysed for its e-commerce customers between November 26-30.

Heading into the holiday shopping season, the global TransUnion Financial Hardship Study conducted from November 1-3 also found that 41% of 1,100 South African consumers said they had been targeted by digital fraud related to Covid-19, a 64% increase from the same survey in the week of April 13.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the move from offline to online transactions, detecting digital fraud attempts has become paramount for e-commerce providers,” said Keith Wardell, director of product at TransUnion Africa.