Bid to find TB cases that 'went missing' during lockdown

A tuberculosis researcher Dr Francesca Conradie has expressed concern about the country’s TB programme, which she says has taken a severe knock during lockdown, leaving many undiagnosed.



As a result Conradie, a principal investigator at the Clinical HIV Research Unit (CHRU), called for a renewed focus on TB testing in SA to help find new cases that "went missing" during the Covid-19 lockdown...