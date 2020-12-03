Bid to find TB cases that 'went missing' during lockdown
A tuberculosis researcher Dr Francesca Conradie has expressed concern about the country’s TB programme, which she says has taken a severe knock during lockdown, leaving many undiagnosed.
As a result Conradie, a principal investigator at the Clinical HIV Research Unit (CHRU), called for a renewed focus on TB testing in SA to help find new cases that "went missing" during the Covid-19 lockdown...
