South Africa

Municipality takes contractor to court

Village in Tzaneen up in arms over stalled road project

02 December 2020 - 13:38

Angry residents of a remote village in Limpopo have barricaded roads with trees and rocks over an incomplete multimillion-rand road project.

The residents of Mulati village in the Tzaneen local municipality have been protesting since Monday and are demanding that the main road  be paved after the contractor left the site early this year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
X