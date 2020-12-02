Municipality takes contractor to court
Village in Tzaneen up in arms over stalled road project
Angry residents of a remote village in Limpopo have barricaded roads with trees and rocks over an incomplete multimillion-rand road project.
The residents of Mulati village in the Tzaneen local municipality have been protesting since Monday and are demanding that the main road be paved after the contractor left the site early this year...
