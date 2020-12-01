South Africa

Teen has rare keloid that covers half his face and body removed

01 December 2020 - 11:49

A rare disfiguring keloid that has slowly been growing on Koena Mokhari’s body and face for seven years is finally being removed on Tuesday. .

The 19-year-old from Moletjie in Limpopo started off with a small growth on his leg in 2014 which ended up taking up half of his face and body...

