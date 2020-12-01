'Unlawful evaluation criteria' introduced to sideline firm

SAPS accused of flouting tender bids

A Johannesburg company has hauled the SA Police Service (SAPS) before court over how it evaluated bids for a R525m wellness screening and temporary incapacity management tender.



Carewell Emergencies Ambulances filed a 533-page action in the high court in Pretoria over a week ago on an urgent basis for the awarding of the tender, which will also cover the assessment of injuries sustained by cops on duty...