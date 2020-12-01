South Africa

Rape-accused East London attorney to represent himself

By Adrienne Carlisle - 01 December 2020 - 11:38
A well-known East London attorney, who on Monday fired his SA Legal Aid-appointed lawyer, will now defend himself against charges of twice raping and viciously assaulting his wife after he could not raise the funds to appoint a private lawyer.
A well-known East London attorney, who on Monday fired his SA Legal Aid-appointed lawyer, will now defend himself against charges of twice raping and viciously assaulting his wife after he could not raise the funds to appoint a private lawyer.
Image: 123RF/ STOCKSTUDIO44

A well-known East London attorney, who on Monday fired his SA Legal Aid-appointed lawyer, will now defend himself against charges of twice raping and viciously assaulting his wife after he could not raise the funds to appoint a private lawyer.

Seasoned Legal Aid lawyer Helen McCallum, who arrived at the Makhanda high court fully prepared to run the trial on his behalf, was taken aback when informed minutes before it was due to start that he was expecting his own private lawyer, Danie Gouws, to arrive at any minute.

But it turned out that the R50,000 deposit the accused had managed to scrape together after being recently sequestrated was not enough for Gouws to place himself on record as his attorney.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE

Cleaner gets life sentence for 2012 schoolgirl rape

After an eight-year wait for justice the family of a girl whose rapist was let off the hook for violating her on the premises of a Johannesburg north ...
News
1 day ago

Slain student Uyinene Mrwetyana's flag flies high in battle against GBV

The mother of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana is delighted about how much the foundation named to honour her daughter has ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X