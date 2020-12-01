DA scores as divided ANC elects opposition speaker in Free State municipality

An ANC-led municipality elected an opposition councillor as its speaker on Monday afternoon.

The DA's Eric Motloung received 18 votes against the 13 for the ANC's Tseki Tseki — and this in a council where the ANC holds 25 of the 39 seats.

Sources have blamed ANC infighting for the result.

The Dihlabeng local municipality serves the communities of Paul Roux, Clarens, Rosendal and Fouriesburg with Bethlehem as its administrative and political headquarters.

It has been without a speaker since the death of David Lengoabala [ANC] in September.

Monday's meeting was the council's third attempt to elect a speaker. The first meeting earlier this month had to adjourn when someone released gas in the venue and choking councillors could not proceed with the agenda.

The second attempt was also abandoned as the acting municipal manager was allegedly held hostage and couldn't, in the absence of a speaker, preside over the proceedings.

The ANC has 25 seats in the council, the DA eight, the EFF three, and the Freedom Front Plus one. There are two independent councillors.

Sources have said that Tseki was nominated by the Free State ANC's provincial executive committee. But there was a faction of the party that did not support his nomination.