South Africa

Boy 'intentionally burnt' by aunt

Burn victim hopes to be a soldier and save the world

By Noxolo Majavu - 01 December 2020 - 08:42

A 12-year-old burn victim  has a dream of becoming a soldier and saving the world.

Now the orphanage Sfiso Sithole lives in, in Tembisa on the East Rand, is trying to help him realise his dream of becoming a soldier by raising funds through social media for his surgical procedures that costs over R1m.  ..

