Lawsuit is for money illegally invested with VBS

Municipality sues two former officials for R80m

A Limpopo municipality which lost R80m in the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank is gunning after two former accounting officers to recover the money.



The Ephraim Mogale local municipality in Groblersdal in the Sekhukhune district has written letters of demand to its former municipal manager Monica Mathabela and chief financial officer Khabo Ramosibi, demanding each to pay back R40m or face legal action...