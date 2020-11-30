South Africa

Man survives after being 'thrown off' bridge by angry community members

By Iavan Pijoos - 30 November 2020 - 10:06
According to witnesses, the man was thrown off the bridge by angry community members, Netcare 911 said.
Image: Netcare 911

A man was allegedly thrown off a bridge in Roodeplaat outside Pretoria at the weekend, emergency services said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was found lying “in pain” next to railway tracks on Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the man was thrown over the bridge by angry community members,” Herbst said.

He said the man sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

