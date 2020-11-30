Man survives after being 'thrown off' bridge by angry community members
A man was allegedly thrown off a bridge in Roodeplaat outside Pretoria at the weekend, emergency services said.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was found lying “in pain” next to railway tracks on Saturday morning.
“According to witnesses, the man was thrown over the bridge by angry community members,” Herbst said.
He said the man sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
