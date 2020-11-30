Man arrested for killing police officer in the holding cell

The police in Limpopo have arrested a suspect after he allegedly killed a warrant officer in the holding cells.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect and his uncle were arrested within 72 hours after the suspect allegedly killed Mmbulaheni Ronald Mulanduli in the cells of Mutale police station in Venda on Friday.

"The suspect’s uncle aged 36 took him to a traditional healer at one of the villages under Mutale policing area. A team of investigators received information about this and made a follow up.They then pounced on them and arrested both the suspect and his uncle," said Mojapelo.

Police said the deceased member routinely visited the cells and was attacked by the suspect who stabbed him several times. The suspect took the keys from the deceased and stole money from the safe before escaping.

Mojapelo added that the police recovered the alleged murder weapon, the keys and some of the money that was stolen from Mulanduli.

"The uncle will face a charge of defeating the ends of justice. The suspect, aged 22, will, in addition to rape, kidnapping and violation of protection order he was initially arrested for, face charges of murder, escaping from lawful custody and robbery, " Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said at the time of his arrest on November 27, the suspect was out on R4,000 bail for car hijacking he allegedly committed in January this year.

The suspects will appear in the Mutale magistrate's court on Tuesday.