Couple burnt to death in house fire

A couple burnt to death in their sleep after a two-roomed house they rented caught fire on Sunday night in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said it is alleged that the couple was last seen entering the house late in the evening at around 10pm and later, neighbours noticed the house engulfed in flames and rushed to the place and tried to put out the fire.

"The police, firefighters and emergency services were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, they managed to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, the victims identified as Mokgalabje Johannes Bapela, aged 44, and Lisbeth Matlou, aged 40, were already burned beyond recognition," he said.

Ngoepe said the cause of fire is still unknown at this stage but the ongoing police investigations will reveal more.

The police investigations are still continuing.