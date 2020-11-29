Week-long campaign inspired by economic inequality
Buy black initiative hopes to raise R7bn
Supporting black businesses by buying their products during a Buy Black Week could result in more than R7bn being circulated in black communities.
This is according to the Buy Black Foundation which has made a call to South Africans to support the Buy Black Week Campaign by spending their money on black-owned products in order to reduce the country’s inequality, poverty, and upgrade the township economy...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.