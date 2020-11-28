Judge lashes magistrate who locked up defence lawyer for 'disrespect'

Roberson set aside the October 29 proceedings during which the magistrate asked a police officer to lock December in the cells after saying she had been disrespectful.

According to the judgment, the magistrate's court stand-off began after the prosecutor, who had secured a conviction of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, said December was standing in for another Legal Aid attorney during sentencing proceedings.

“Ms December informed the magistrate that she had strict instructions from her manager that she was not to deal with the matter. She stated that she was at court only to deal with her own part-heard matter and that all other matters were to be postponed,” said Roberson.

“She said she was not familiar with [the case] and that it would be unethical for her to proceed with the matter. She had not consulted with the accused and if he was sentenced to a custodial sentence, so she stated, there would be serious consequences for her.”

The magistrate refused to take no for an answer and insisted December should cross-examine a doctor who was in court to testify about the assault victim's injuries.

“Ms December repeated that she was subject to the instructions of her manager to which the magistrate replied that the manager did not control the court,” said Roberson.

“Ms December then placed on record that she would not cross-examine the doctor and if the witness was called to testify by the court, she ... would withdraw as the attorney of record. The doctor was then sworn in and Ms December announced that she was withdrawing as attorney of record.

“The magistrate told her that she needed permission to withdraw and could not withdraw without a valid reason for doing so.”