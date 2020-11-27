South Africa

Council to get report today

WSU principal in probe over property purchase deal

By Noxolo Majavu - 27 November 2020 - 10:35

Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor professor Rob Midgley is being investigated by an accounting firm following allegations of impropriety in relation to negotiations for the purchase of 11 buildings to be used for student accommodation.

Ernest & Young is conducting the investigation relating to a deal with a private property company called Pulse Urban Properties. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X