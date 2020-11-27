Council to get report today
WSU principal in probe over property purchase deal
Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor professor Rob Midgley is being investigated by an accounting firm following allegations of impropriety in relation to negotiations for the purchase of 11 buildings to be used for student accommodation.
Ernest & Young is conducting the investigation relating to a deal with a private property company called Pulse Urban Properties. ..
