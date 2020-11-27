SABC to sell its residential properties

Residential properties being leased to employees and other tenants by the cash-strapped SABC will be sold at auction, the state broadcaster said on Friday.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will be issuing notices of termination of lease agreements for its non-core properties, following an extensive process ... for the disposal of non-core assets,” it said in a statement. The notices will be effective from December 1.

“In an effort to accommodate the tenants, given that the festive season is upon us, the corporation also deemed it appropriate to extend the termination notice period beyond that of the lease agreements. Tenants will be given all the relevant support during this time.”

The properties will be sold at public auction.